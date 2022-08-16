Fifth Season recalls salad kits due to undeclared milk, eggs

(WXMI) — Fifth Season has recalled select lots of its Crunchy Sesame Salad Kits due to undeclared milk and eggs, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the dressing packets may contain milk and eggs, which the FDA says is not specified on labels.

The recall affects salad kits that bear the UPC code “52070008147” and “best by” dates of Aug. 15–16, 2022, the FDA tells us.

Consumers who may be allergic to milk or eggs are instructed to throw the affected products away.

No complaints have been filed in connection to the recall.

Those with questions are encouraged to reach out to Rich Mosgrove or Hatie Gondoza by calling 412-899-2268.

