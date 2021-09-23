Watch
Federal Warrant issued for Gabby Petito’s fiancé

Courtesy of North Port Police Department via AP
This undated photo provided by the North Port, Fla., Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Investigators say she last contacted her family in late August 2021 when the couple was visiting Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. Much of their trip was documented on social media accounts that abruptly ceased. (Courtesy of North Port Police Department via AP)<br/>
Gabby Petito
Posted at 6:26 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 18:26:14-04

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie, fiancé of Gabby Peitito.

U.S. Department of Justice alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) report that the warrant was issued for the use of unauthorized access devices.

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” said FBIDenver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI. No piece of information is too small or inconsequential to support our efforts in this investigation.”

Those with information are urged to contact the FBI online or calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171.

