Federal Warrant issued for Gabby Petito’s fiancé

The U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Christopher Laundrie, fiancé of Gabby Peitito.

Today's official #FBIDenver statement and the relevant charging documents are attached. pic.twitter.com/KMEIMOuqKH — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 23, 2021

U.S. Department of Justice alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) report that the warrant was issued for the use of unauthorized access devices.

“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” said FBIDenver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI. No piece of information is too small or inconsequential to support our efforts in this investigation.”

Those with information are urged to contact the FBI online or calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171.

