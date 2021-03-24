FDA recalls Bobo's maple pecan oat bars for undeclared peanuts

BOULDER, CO — Bobo’s is recalling its brand of Maple Pecan Oat Bars for undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the affected products are marked by the lot code 0L30112B with a “best by” date of July 30 or July 31, along with the UPC code: 829262000210.

The FDA says the bars are 3 oz in size and may have been sold individually or in a box of 12. They say no illnesses have been reported in connection to the product.

Those with allergy concerns who have purchased are asked to return it for a refund.

Click here for more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube