CARNEYS POINT, N.J. — Bravo Packing, Inc. is recalling all of its Ground Beef and Performance Dog products due to possible Listeria and Salmonella contamination.

We’re told the products are packaged in two-pound and five-pound sleeves. See the pictures in the viewer above.

Those in possession of the product are urged to throw it away.

Click here for more information.

