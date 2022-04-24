Emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties.

One wildfire in northern New Mexico that started April 6 merged with a newer fire Saturday to form the second-largest blaze in the state at more than 66 square miles, leading to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties. Another wind-driven wildfire in northern New Mexico that began April 17 has charred at least 76 square miles of ponderosa pine, oak brush and grass north of the unincorporated Mora County community of Ocate.

Meanwhile in Arizona, some residents forced to evacuate due to a wildfire near Flagstaff were allowed to return home Sunday morning.