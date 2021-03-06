Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative to award $1K in scholarships to children of members

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative says it will award $1,000 in scholarship money to children of the organization’s members.

They say applicants must be high school seniors, graduates or undergraduates in college, and must be enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time student in a two-year program at a junior, technical or community college, or at an accredited four-year college.

“Edge feels strongly about education and supporting our members’ families,” says Executive Director Tim Trotter. “I hope that the young people looking to further their education take the opportunity to apply.”

Edge tells us applications must be postmarked before May 1.

Click here to download the application.

Those requesting additional information may do so by emailing Lauren Laubscher at llaubscher@voiceofmilk.com or calling 715-584-7117.

