DOE reviving loan program, Granholm says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is reviving an Energy Department program that disbursed billions of dollars in loan guarantees to companies such as electric car maker Tesla and the failed solar company Solyndra.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says that up to $40 billion in guarantees will be made available for a variety of clean-energy projects.

They include wind, solar and hydro power, advanced vehicles, geothermal and even nuclear.

The loan program helped launch the country’s first utility-scale wind and solar farms as part of the Obama administration’s efforts to create “green jobs,″ but it largely went dormant under President Donald Trump.