Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Dick Taylor-brand ginger snaps recalled for labeling error, undeclared peanuts

Dick Taylor chocolate recalled.jpg
U.S. Food &amp; Drug Administration
Dick Taylor chocolate recalled.jpg
Posted at 1:31 PM, Oct 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-06 13:31:47-04

IRVINE, Calif. — Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate has recalled one batch of its Ginger Snap Milk Chocolate due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the product was mislabeled and is actually Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate.

The FDA says the recall affects batch 23194 with UPC “858788004495” and an expiration date of Jan. 13, 2025.

No adverse reactions were reported.

Consumers are asked to return the affected products for refunds.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer by calling 707-798-6010.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book