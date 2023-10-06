Dick Taylor-brand ginger snaps recalled for labeling error, undeclared peanuts

IRVINE, Calif. — Dick Taylor Craft Chocolate has recalled one batch of its Ginger Snap Milk Chocolate due to undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the product was mislabeled and is actually Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate.

The FDA says the recall affects batch 23194 with UPC “858788004495” and an expiration date of Jan. 13, 2025.

No adverse reactions were reported.

Consumers are asked to return the affected products for refunds.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer by calling 707-798-6010.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube