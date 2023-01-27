Daim chocolate cakes, Drizzilicious treats recalled

(WXMI) — Almondy has recalled some of its Chocolate Cake with Daim due to possible contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told one cake was found to have a metal object inside and one batch was recalled as a precaution.

The recall affects products bearing the batch code “L2140” and a “best before” date of Nov. 18, 2023, according to the FDA.

Consumers are asked to return the affected products for refunds or reach out to the manufacturer online.

Meanwhile, the FDA says Snack Innovations has recalled a handful of batches of its Drizzilicious rice cakes and popcorn treats due to undeclared peanuts.

The recall affects the following products:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

We’re told the affected products were sold through retailers nationwide and online.

No adverse reactions were reported.

Those with peanut allergies are advised to refrain from eating any of the affected products and to return them for refunds.

Anyone with questions may call the manufacturer at 1-888-445-5122 or contact them online.

