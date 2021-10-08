Cookies, bundt cakes, rice crispy treats recalled due to undeclared allergens

LOS ANGELES — Chocolate and the Chip has recalled several varieties of products due to undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The affected products include the company’s line of chocolate chip cookies, rice crispy treats and cookie bundt cakes.

The undeclared allergens in these products include milk, wheat, soy and tree nuts, the FDA explains.

We’re told the cookies are packaged in pairs inside plastic packaging, bundt cakes are found “in a unit of four” inside a white bakery box, and rice crispy treats are packaged in food-grade poly tubings in single units. The FDA says all packages bear the company logo as well as the products’ ingredients.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.

Click here to view the full list of affected products.

Those who purchased any of the affected products are asked to refrain from consuming them.

