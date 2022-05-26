Companies recall products containing JIF peanut butter

(WXMI) — Several companies have recalled products due to the presence of JIF peanut butter, which was recently recalled over Salmonella concerns.

Fresh Del Monte has recalled varieties of its ready-to-eat products, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the recall affects Del Monte Apples with Peanut Butter; Sandwich with Peanut Butter Cup; Apples and Peanut Butter; and Peanut Butter Snack Pack.

The FDA says affected products have a “best if used by date” of May 30, 2022 or earlier. See the full list below:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Those who purchased the affected products are asked to throw them away. Call 305-520-8668 or 1-800-659-6500 if you have any questions.

Meanwhile, Coblentz Chocolate Company has recalled its Peanut Butter Spread, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich, Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich, Oversized Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Fudge Sampler, Peanut Butter Fudge, Buckeye Fudge, Oversized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Oversized Peanut Butter Pretzel Cluster, Peanut Butter Truffle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn as well as select gift boxes and assorted creams, the FDA says.

Consumers are asked to return any of the above products for a refund. Call 1-800-338-9341 with questions.

The FDA says Garden Cut, LLC has recalled the following products:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Call 317-981-3471 with questions.

Fudgeamentals has recalled various fudge products containing JIF peanut butter, according to the FDA.

The recall affects the following products:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

READ MORE: JIF recalls peanut butter due to Salmonella concerns

