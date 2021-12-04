Watch
CNN fires Chris Cuomo after helping with brother's scandal

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - This May 15, 2019 file photo shows CNN news anchor Chris Cuomo at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 5:49 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 17:49:30-05

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN has fired anchor Chris Cuomo after details emerged about how he assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as the politician faced sexual harassment allegations earlier this year.

The network suspended Chris Cuomo earlier in the week to investigate his involvement with his brother’s defense.

CNN said Saturday it was still investigating but additional information had come to light.

The network had terminated Cuomo “effective immediately." CNN did not immediately release additional details.

