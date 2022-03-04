Watch
Boyd Specialties issues recall of jerky products for potential Listeria contamination

Posted at 5:49 PM, Mar 04, 2022
WASHINGTON — Boyd Specialties has recalled more than 1,600 pounds of jerky products for possible Listeria contamination, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

We’re told the ready-to-eat products were made on Feb. 23. The USDA says the affected products are labeled with the establishment number “EST. 40269,” found within the USDA’s mark of inspection.

No reactions were reported in connection to the recall.

Consumers who purchased the affected products are encouraged to toss them in the trash or return them to where they were bought.

Those with questions are asked to call Production Manager Anthony Middleton at 909-219-5120.

