Bodies of Marines killed in NATO exercise returned to US

Andrew Harnik/AP
A U.S. Marine Corps carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Ky., during a casualty return, Friday, March 25, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base. According to the Department of Defense, Moore died March 18, in an Osprey crash during a NATO exercise in Norway. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 5:26 PM, Mar 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-26 17:26:52-04

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The bodies of four Marines who died in a military aircraft crash during a NATO exercise have been transferred back to the U.S.

The U.S. Marine Corps said an Osprey aircraft crashed on March 18 in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle, killing the four Marines. Officials said hundreds of Marines, sailors, service members and civilians saluted the marines in Bodø, Norway, early Friday.

Officials say the bodies of the Marines were then placed on board an Air National Guard military transport aircraft and taken to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

The victims were from Massachusetts, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky and were between the ages of 24 and 30.

