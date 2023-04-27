Blueberry Peach Crisps recalled due to undeclared almonds

BOULDER, Colo. — American Outdoor Products has recalled multiple lots of its Backpacker’s Pantry Blueberry Peach Crisp due to undeclared almonds, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the package lists “almonds” as one of the ingredients but does not include them on its “contains” statement.

The recall affects the following lot codes:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

One person became sick in connection to the error, according to the FDA.

Those who are sensitive to almonds are urged not to eat the affected products and connect with the manufacturer at 1-800-641-0500 or info@backpackerspantry.com to receive a replacement or other form of reimbursement.

