Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Blueberry Peach Crisps recalled due to undeclared almonds

Recalled peach crisp.jpg
U.S. Food &amp; Drug Administration
Recalled peach crisp.jpg
Posted at 9:44 AM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 09:44:39-04

BOULDER, Colo. — American Outdoor Products has recalled multiple lots of its Backpacker’s Pantry Blueberry Peach Crisp due to undeclared almonds, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the package lists “almonds” as one of the ingredients but does not include them on its “contains” statement.

The recall affects the following lot codes:

Screen Shot 2023-04-27 at 9.32.57 AM.png

One person became sick in connection to the error, according to the FDA.

Those who are sensitive to almonds are urged not to eat the affected products and connect with the manufacturer at 1-800-641-0500 or info@backpackerspantry.com to receive a replacement or other form of reimbursement.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather