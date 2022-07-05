BISSELL to hold largest summertime 'Empty the Shelters' event July 11–31

(WXMI) — BISSELL Pet Foundation is poised to hold its longest summer Empty the Shelters event this month!

The nationwide adoption event is scheduled to run for more than two weeks from July 11–31.

We’re told Empty the Shelters has paired more than 96,000 pets with forever homes since 2016.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” says Founder Cathy Bissell. “Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

Adoption fees are reduced to $25 or less during the event, which BISSELL says will be held at more than 250 shelters across 42 states.

View this interactive map to find a participating shelter near you.

