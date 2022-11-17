BISSELL to hold 'Empty the Shelters' event Dec. 1–11

(WXMI) — The BISSELL Pet Foundation is holding a nationwide “Empty the Shelters” event ahead of the holidays.

We’re told 30 shelters in Michigan will offer pet adoptions for reduced fees Dec. 1–11.

The organization says shelters will charge $50 or less to adopt one of their pets.

All pets are vaccinated, microchipped, spayed and neutered, BISSELL adds.

“Shelters are overcrowded and in desperate need of support due to slowed adoption rates and increased length of stay for pets," says Founder Cathy Bissell. “With so many people seeking to add pets to their family around this time of year, our ‘Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope’ event is the perfect opportunity to make a difference in your community by saving a life and creating space to give another homeless pet a chance.”

Find the nearest participating shelter using this interactive map.

The “Empty the Shelters” events have found homes for more than 125,000 pets since 2016, according to BISSELL.

