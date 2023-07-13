Betty Lou’s Inc. recalls Energy Balls for undeclared sesame

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — Betty Lou’s Inc. has recalled one lot of its Paleo Java Nuts About Energy Balls with Cacao, Coffee & Pumpkin Seeds for undeclared sesame, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Association (FDA).

We’re told the recall affects products marked “BB 08MAY24 1283” inside the fin seal. Individual packages are marked with the UPC “0 1607352146 5” while 12-count packages were shipped with the UPC number “0 1607352146 2.”

No illnesses were reported.

Consumers with sesame allergies are advised not to eat the affected products and exchange them for refunds.

Those with questions may call the manufacturer at 503-434-5205.

