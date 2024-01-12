Benny T's hot sauce, Cotija grating cheese recalled

(WXMI) — Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods has recalled several varieties of its Benny T’s hot sauce due to undeclared wheat, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the issues was discovered after agriculture officials in North Carolina informed the company their label does not specify the flour used was made with wheat.

No adverse reactions were reported.

The FDA says the recall affects the following products with “use by” dates up to December 2024:

Vesta Ghost: UPC “7 94571 99498 0”

Vesta Hot: UPC “7 94571 99497 3”

Vesta Reaper: UPC “7 94571 99490 4”

Vesta Scorpion: UPC “7 94571 99491 1”

Vesta Very Hot: UPC “7 94571 99499 7”

Lot numbers impacted include FX001500 and FX001581 — both with an expiration date of September 2024 — and NDC number 0078-0110-22, according to the FDA.

Those with questions may call 919-656-7688.

Meanwhile, Rizo Lopez Foods has recalled 344 cases of its Aged Cotija Mexican Grating Cheese for potential Listeria contamination, federal regulators say.

No illnesses have been reported at time of writing.

The recall impacts batch 4DW-23318 marked with a “sell by” date of May 12, 2024, according to the FDA.

Consumers who bought affected products in either recall are urged not to ingest them and to throw them away instead.

Anyone with questions may reach out to the manufacturer by calling 1-800-626-5587.

