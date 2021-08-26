At least 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee.

Police Chief Robin Passwater says officers responded to a “shots fired” call at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday and quickly took two suspects into custody. He says police found “multiple” guns at the scene. He says the two men who were fatally shot were in their mid-20s and that another man who was shot is undergoing surgery.

Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 people located about 60 miles south of Chicago.