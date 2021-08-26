Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

At least 2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse

items.[0].image.alt
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 4:05 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 16:05:04-04

KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and another was injured in a shooting near the county courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee.

Police Chief Robin Passwater says officers responded to a “shots fired” call at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday and quickly took two suspects into custody. He says police found “multiple” guns at the scene. He says the two men who were fatally shot were in their mid-20s and that another man who was shot is undergoing surgery.

Kankakee is a community of about 26,000 people located about 60 miles south of Chicago.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time