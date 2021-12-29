Aplenty Plant-Based Rotini with Bolognese Meal Kits recalled due to undeclared milk

(WXMI) — Seviroli Foods Inc. has recalled several lots of its Aplenty-brand Plant-Based Rotini with Bolognese Meal Kits due to undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The recall affects the following lot codes (found on the back of the package toward the bottom):

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

We’re told the products affected by the recall were sold in Amazon Fresh stores throughout the country and online.

The FDA says no illnesses or reactions were reported in connection to the recall and that affected products have been taken off store shelves.

Those with questions concerning the recall are asked to call Seviroli’s customer service line at 516-222-6220 (ext. 111).

