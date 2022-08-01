Watch Now
AP source: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri

FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's Ayman al-Zawahri speaks in Islamabad, Pakistan, on June 20, 2006. Al-Zawahri, the top al-Qaida leader, was killed by the U.S. over the weekend in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden is scheduled to speak about the operation on Monday night, Aug. 1, 2022, from the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/B.K.Bangash, File)
Posted at 5:49 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 17:49:47-04

WASHINGTON  — A U.S. airstrike has killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri in Afghanistan, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Current and former officials began hearing Sunday afternoon that al-Zawahri had been killed in a drone strike, but the administration delayed releasing the information until it could his death could be confirmed, according to person who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the matter.

White House officials declined to confirm the al-Zawahri was killed but noted in a statement that “the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al Qaeda target in Afghanistan”

President Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation at 7:30 p.m. EST.

