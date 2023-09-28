American Foods Group recalls ground beef for E. coli concerns

WASHINGTON — American Foods Group has recalled more than 58,000 pounds of ground beef over E. coli concerns, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

We’re told the issue was detected when a sample tested positive for E. coli O103.

The USDA says the recall affects goods produced on Aug. 14. They include 80-pound cases of fine-ground beef (lot codes “D123226026” and “D123226027”) and halal fine-ground beef (lot code “D123226027”).

No illnesses were reported.

Consumers are advised to discard the affected products or return them for refunds.

Those with questions may contact the manufacturer at 1-800-829-2838 or info@americanfoodsgroup.com.

