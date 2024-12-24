Sudden American Airlines groundstop canceled as quickly as it came

The FAA issued a full ground stop for American Airlines flights nationwide on Christmas Eve morning. It was canceled just before 8:15 a.m.
The official explanation for halting all of their flights cites a technical issue and safety concerns, the airline posted to X just after 6:30 a.m.
Scripps News reports The grounding comes just months after a global tech outage sent airlines and other institutions into mayhem. The Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike later said a bug in a software update caused the disruptions
At Gerald R Ford International Airport several incoming flights are delayed, but all other flights are on time.
You can track your flight through their website.
