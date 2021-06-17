AMC to host 'Black Picture Showcase' in celebration of Juneteenth

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Theatres plans to hold its first “Black Picture Showcase” in honor of Juneteenth, the theatre franchise tells us.

We’re told participating AMC locations (including AMC Grand Rapids 18) will showcase a selection of classic and contemporary films starring Black actors for $5 starting Friday, June 18 through Thursday, June 24.

“This opportunity is a celebration of the impact and accomplishments of African Americans in cinema,” says CEO Adam Aron. “It is nothing less than a privilege for AMC to showcase their extraordinary talent.”

Featured films include Moonlight, Do the Right Thing, Harriet, Barbershop: The Next Cut and more. Click here to view showtimes and other information.

