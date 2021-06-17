Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

AMC to host 'Black Picture Showcase' in celebration of Juneteenth

items.[0].image.alt
Vrc84, Wikimedia Commons
AMC Theatres pushes reopening date to ‘mid to late August’
Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 16:23:35-04

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Theatres plans to hold its first “Black Picture Showcase” in honor of Juneteenth, the theatre franchise tells us.

We’re told participating AMC locations (including AMC Grand Rapids 18) will showcase a selection of classic and contemporary films starring Black actors for $5 starting Friday, June 18 through Thursday, June 24.

“This opportunity is a celebration of the impact and accomplishments of African Americans in cinema,” says CEO Adam Aron. “It is nothing less than a privilege for AMC to showcase their extraordinary talent.”

Featured films include Moonlight, Do the Right Thing, Harriet, Barbershop: The Next Cut and more. Click here to view showtimes and other information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time