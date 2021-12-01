Al Kanater tahini recalled due to potential Salmonella contamination

BENSENVILLE, Ill. — International Golden Foods, Inc. has recalled select lots of its Al Kanater brand of tahini due to potential Salmonella contamination, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

We’re told the product is distributed in 16 oz jars.

Products affected by the recall bear the lot code “TT4N-201127,” according to the FDA.

No illnesses were reported in connection to this recall.

Consumers are asked to cease consumption of the affected products and return them for refunds. Retailers are advised to inform customers of the recall.

