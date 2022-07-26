Watch Now
AIVIA whey protein recalled due to undeclared milk

U.S. Food & Drug Administration
Posted at 9:12 AM, Jul 26, 2022
SPANISH FORK, Utah — Nature’s Sunshine Products has recalled select varieties of its AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs due to undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products were shipped between Sept. 1, 2021 and July 20, 2022.

The FDA says the recall affects the following:

No illnesses were reported in connection to the recall.

Consumers are advised to throw the affected products away and receive credit if they have milk allergies.

Those with questions are asked to connect with the manufacturer at 800-223-8225 or productrecall@natr.com.

