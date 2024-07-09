Adopt a pet for $50 or less and help Empty the Shelters this summer

(WXMI) — Tens of thousands of pets are up for adoption nationwide at discounted adoption fees!

This year’s summer edition of Empty the Shelters runs now through July 31, according to the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Adoption fees are $50 or less, and all pets are microchipped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

“Shelters are struggling with a variety of challenges right now - some are evacuating pets because of wildfires, tornadoes, or even loss of air conditioning in extreme heat, and others are overcrowded and having to euthanize highly adoptable pets to make space, a tragic situation," says Founder Cathy Bissell. " Every single adoption saves a life and creates space to save another. Please adopt and give a pet a chance it might otherwise not have.”

We’re told 41 shelters in Michigan are taking part this time around. Find a participating shelter near you on their interactive map.

Empty the Shelters has helped more than 253,000 pets find their forever homes since the adoption series began in 2016.

