6 dead, 10 injured after car runs into carnival revelers in Belgium

BRUSSELS (AP) — A car has slammed at high speed into carnival revelers in a small town in southern Belgium, killing six people and leaving 10 more with life threatening injuries.

The prosecutor’s office said that in the early stages of the investigation there were no elements to suspect a terror motive.

A crowd of over 150 were gathered in Strépy-Bracquegnies, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Brussels, at dawn Sunday for the start of celebrations of carnival when the car hit them from behind.