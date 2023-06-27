4th of July cookout prices down slightly from 2022

(WXMI) — The cost of celebrating the Fourth of July with an outdoor cookout won’t cost quite as much as it did in 2022.

That’s according to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF). However, prices are still much higher than they were in 2021.

We’re told the cost of feeding 10 people is down 3% at $67.73. That grocery bill accounts for summer cookout favorites such as potato salad, beef, chicken breasts, hamburger buns, cookies and lemonade.

American Farm Bureau Federation

"Americans spend a smaller percentage of their income on food than any other country, which is due in part to strong farm bill programs," says Loren Koeman with the Michigan Farm Bureau. "As we all celebrate the 4th of July, we encourage members of Congress to consider the contributions of the farm bill to our security and independence by ensuring a safe and abundant food supply."

The AFBF says cookie prices are down 10% and lemonade is down 16%. Thanks to an improvement in avian flu cases, eggs and chicken breasts are also less expensive.

While there is a drop in overall costs, the AFBF tells us some items received notable price increases. Among them are hamburger buns (up 17% to $2.26 for a pack of eight), ground beef (up 4% to $11.54 for two pounds) and homemade potato salad (up 5% to $3.44).

American Farm Bureau Federation

The data was gathered by volunteer shoppers at 240 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico, according to the AFBF.

We’re told drought and generally poor weather conditions are largely to blame for this year’s price increases.

The AFBF says farmers earn 14 cents for every food marketing dollar.

"Our farmers are impacted by inflation as well, fuel costs continue to go up, you know, energy costs in general continue to go up, seed and fertilizer and feed costs continue to go up, but keep in mind, our farmers have to absorb that price," says Michigan Farm Bureau Senior Industry Relations Specialist Ernie Birchmeier. "A big part of the Farm Bill is the nutrition title that a lot of people rely on for benefits. But at the same time, that farm bill helps provide a safety net for our farmers."

