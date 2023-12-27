2 fish products sold at Whole Foods recalled for undeclared soy

(WXMI) — Tampa Bay Fisheries has recalled one lot of its Beer-Battered Pollock Fillets and two lots of its Beer-Battered Cod Fillets due to undeclared soy, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The products were sold at Whole Foods locations throughout the U.S. from Sept. 8 through Dec. 22.

We’re told the affected pollocks are packaged in 32 oz bags with the lot code “32508201,” UPC number “9948249803” and a “best by” date of March 7, 2025.

The FDA says the cod impacted by the recall were shipped in 12 oz cartons with the UPC number “9948248051” and lot numbers “32348201” and “32628201.” They have “best by” dates of Feb. 22, 2025 and March 19, 2025 respectively.

No adverse reactions were reported.

Consumers are urged to refrain from eating the affected products and to return them for refunds.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer by calling 800-SEAFOOD.

