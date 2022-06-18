18 dead in India, Bangladesh floods; millions without homes

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — At least 18 people have died as severe floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links.

In India’s Assam state, authorities say at least nine people were killed in the floods and 2 million saw their homes submerged. Lightning in parts of neighboring Bangladesh meanwhile killed nine people on Friday.

Both countries have asked their militaries for help as more flooding looms with rains expected to continue over the weekend. The Brahmaputra, one of Asia’s largest rivers, breached its mud embankments, inundating 3,000 villages and croplands. Several train services are canceled in India and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet in eastern Bangladesh has been closed as floodwaters have almost reached the runway.