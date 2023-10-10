MSU's new program may guarantee full tuition coverage for Michigan high school grads

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It's not hard to scoff at the idea of free college these days without genius-level grades or Olympic/pro-level sports talent, but Michigan State University (MSU) says think again.

The Spartan Tuition Advantage offers tuition-free financial aid to those who qualify.

Here's the pitch from the Financial Aid Officewebsite:

"There is no application necessary; eligible students will be automatically packaged based on annually verified information from the FAFSA."

—Spartan Tuition Advantage

And here's your fine-print checklist:



Graduate from a Michigan high school

Coming in as a first-year student

Fill out a Free Application for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA)

Free Application for Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Qualify for a Pell Grant

Have a family (or personally independent) income of $65K or less

Aid maxes out at 8 semesters

Important note: Your financial situation could impact future eligibility and you have to submit a FAFSA every school year to continue qualifying.

According to the university's news outlet, the program was announced Monday by the school's Interim President, Teresa K. Woodruff, Ph.D. on Monday, and guarantees full-coverage financial aid.

It's part of the school's efforts to keep students here in Michigan. The idea is if you stay here for post-secondary education you're more likely to stay here for your career, attracting businesses and industries to consider Michigan for their future.

Funding comes from a combination of federal, state, and institutional gifts and takes effect starting in the fall 2024 semester.

MSU is waiving the fees for all in-state applications until October 21.Just use the code Spartan1855.