MSU to discuss confidential 'personnel action' in special meeting Friday

The Board of Trustees for Michigan State University is holding a special meeting to discuss an undisclosed personnel action on Friday.

The university has been attempting to bring on a new president for some time now, but said it will not be discussing the proposed action ahead of time.

A sparse Agenda for the 8 a.m. meeting was published, advising only a Call to Order, Approval of Proposed Agenda, Personnel Action, and Adjournment.

FOX 17 will stream the live Zoom and update this article as details are confirmed.