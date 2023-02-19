Wolverines welcome, support Spartans at Crisler Center

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was an emotional night Saturday inside Crisler Center as the University of Michigan men’s basketball team honored the visiting Michigan State Spartans following Monday’s deadly mass shooting.

Wolverine players, staff and fans wore shirts that read “Michigan Basketball stands with MSU,” while fans were also given “Spartan Strong” signs and wristbands that light up green and white.

“It’s just great to see green with maize and blue. I mean, being kind of rivalry schools and being super close to each other, it’s super cool to see support,” Easton Callans, a sophomore at Michigan State, said. “Everyone here has been super supportive and given them, given us their gratitude.”

Here’s one of the many tributes ⁦@UMich⁩ plans on doing at tonight’s game. pic.twitter.com/qAwFGfCtVy — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) February 18, 2023

“We’re hoping that we can welcome them and give them a great atmosphere for, you know, 40 minutes of solace, a good basketball game to get back to normal and hopefully the players give it all on the court, too,” Gino Assenmacher, a senior at Michigan, added.

There was a moment of silence before tipoff and Crisler Center lit up green in honor of the Spartan community. Michigan’s pep band also played the Spartans’ alma mater, Shadows.

MSU shadows played by the Michigan marching band.



Tears were flowing from both Spartans and Wolverines in the pregame tribute to honor the victims and survivors of the campus shooting on Monday. pic.twitter.com/HF2vYAOjAZ — Remi Monaghan (@RemiMonaghan) February 19, 2023

“Even though we’re rivals on the court, on the field, on the ice, everything, we wanted to come together and show support for our other state school,” said Assenmacher. “We wanted to do that in the most unified way we possibly could and so our whole student section is [going to] be wearing ‘We stand with MSU.’”

“It’s good to see Michigan being very supportive of the tragedy that happened and it’s nice to see there’s love behind the hate,” Callans added.

Tonight, BIG10 matchup. @RemiMonaghan and I are here at the Crisler Center. @UMich is honoring @michiganstateu. @FOX17 has the game at 8:00. pic.twitter.com/iknvvVIWag — Matt Witkos Reporter (@matt_witkos) February 18, 2023

Former Michigan head coach John Beilein and current athletic director Warde Manuel were both seen wearing “Spartan Strong” pins.

