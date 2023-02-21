West Michigan Spartan alumni group sets up to help current MSU students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the mass shooting at Michigan State University on February 13, the West Michigan Spartan alumni group has stepped up to help current students. FOX 17 recently spoke to Jerry Jonckheere, the president-elect of the group.

The West Michigan Spartan alumni group has about 28,000 alumni in the four-county area. The group puts together fundraisers and organizes a number of grassroots initiatives.

“It’s something we enjoy. It’s something that the board really gets involved with,” said Jonckheere.

The group organized a vigil on Wednesday night, as well as a new fund called the Spartan Strong Fund. The fund will be used to pay for the medical and funeral costs of students affected by the shooting.

“Part of that Spartan Strong is also going to be there for the mental health follow-up for any student who needs them,” said Jonckheere.

On Sunday, the group also organized the Spartan Sunday event, where hundreds of former students came to campus to offer free food, mom hugs, and dog hugs to current students.

One of the group’s next events is Experience MSU Day, where 80 local sophomores and juniors will take a tour of the campus and participate in small group meetings with different colleges on the campus. It will be held on May 9.

