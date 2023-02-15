‘We're all Spartans today’: WMU holds candlelight vigil for MSU shooting victims

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Colleges and universities in Michigan continue to mourn the lives lost in the mass shooting at Michigan State University (MSU).

Students, faculty and community members attended a candlelight vigil at Western Michigan University (WMU) on Wednesday, held in the Berhnard Center North Ballroom.

The vigil was meant to support the victims who remain hospitalized from the shooting as well as those who are connected to MSU.

Dr. Julian Vasquez Heilig, WMU’s provost, says he “grew up” on MSU’s campus and that the shooting hit close to home.

"We have friends and family that are on campus there. And so many people's lives were touched by this tragedy,” says Heilig. “And so this is an opportunity for our community to heal, and also stand in solidarity. We're all Spartans today."

WMU President Edward Montgomery released the following statement:

"My fellow Broncos, today we are in mourning with the Michigan State University community following shootings that took three lives and critically injured five other people Monday evening in East Lansing. Though words feel insufficient in the face of the pain, grief and shock the Spartan family is experiencing in the aftermath of these horrific events, we offer condolences and deepest sympathies to those who have lost loved ones or have been affected by this senseless tragedy.



"Many of us have colleagues, children, other family members and friends at MSU, and we are in despair of last night’s violence and loss of life. None of us should have to live in fear of these types of incidents. At a time like this, we must lean on each other as well as on professional support services as needed. It’s OK to not be OK and to seek help. Over the days ahead as we process and try to make sense of what happened, continue to check on each other."

President Montgomery also reminded students, faculty and staff of the following resources available to them:

