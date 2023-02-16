University of Michigan holds vigils, shows support for Spartan community

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Wolverines are showing their support for the Spartans.

The University of Michigan lowered all flags to half-mast, honoring the victims of the deadly shooting at Michigan State University the day before.

On Wednesday evening, students and community members at the Ann Arbor school gathered for a vigil on the Diag.

FOX 17 Viewer

"Our hearts are broken with the Michigan State University family following last night's horrific shooting," wrote U-M President Santa Ono. "We wish for a speedy recovery of the wounded, and we pray for comfort and grace for the loved ones of those so suddenly lost."

President Ono also said resources would be available for students, faculty, and staff following the shooting at MSU. Security measures would also be ramped up, he said.

"Let us do all we can to support one another, and our MSU family, in this hour of tragedy and need," President Ono said.

FOX 17 Viewer