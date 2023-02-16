‘They took the time to render aid': MSU applauds bravery of students who helped during tragedy

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Before university officials revealed new details in the deadly mass shooting that occurred Monday night at Michigan State University, they highlighted the courage of the students who jumped to action to help save lives.

“Our students that were in Berkey Hall, in addition to being placed in situations that they probably have never been encountered with before, when their students and their friends and classmates needed assistance they rendered aid,” MSU Police Chief Marlon Lynch said during a news conference Thursday morning. “They took the time to render aid.”

MSU and Lansing police said Monday night, February 13, a shooter, identified as 43-year-old Anthony McCrae, opened fire on students at Berkey Hall and at the Union building. Three students died and five others were hospitalized.

Chief Lynch said that when officers arrived to Berkey they encountered students helping the victims.

“Those are significant because they gave them a chance, those that had been wounded, and they’re still fighting,” Chief Lynch said. “But based on those being present at the time [and] stopping to actually render aid to them.”

Police confirmed the ages of the three students killed: Arielle Anderson, 19; Brian Fraser, 20; Alexandria Verner, 20. Their names painted on the rock in the center of campus, and their lives memorialized Wednesday night at a vigil.

“The board has gone to talk with to Arielle’s parents, Alexandria’s parents, and Brian’s parents,” said Dr. Rema Vassar, chair of the MSU Board of Trustees. “Heart-wrenching discussions. Our hearts go out to them. We have offered all of our services to them.”

Officials said they will not identify the victims in the hospital. However, they confirmed that four remain in critical condition and one was upgraded to stable on Thursday morning.

“I’m pleased that we’re seeing some signs of improvement in some of our students,” said interim President Teresa Woodruff. “Our Spartan nation continues to send good thoughts to each of them, to their families and the doctors and nurses at Sparrow hospital. As I’ve said before grief is a profoundly personal thing.”

Immediately after the shooting, MSU made counseling and mental health services available to students, faculty, and staff. Woodruff said so far hundreds of students have take advantage of the services.

She and other officials encouraged everyone to extend “empathy and patience” to all students as they grieve in their own time and in their own way.

“We will not have our safety and security stolen by a man with a gun in this senseless act of violence,” Vassar said.