MSU selling Spartan Strong t-shirts to help those impacted by shooting

Posted at 9:30 PM, Feb 19, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University has begun selling Spartan Strong t-shirts to raise money for the Spartan Strong Fund following the mass shooting on February 13.

The t-shirts say “Spartan Strong” and feature the university’s spartan logo.

According to the university, the Spartan Strong fund was created to provide support for the evolving needs of the individuals most critically impacted by the shooting.

It will also be used for student and staff counseling, campus safety enhancements, and recognition for those involved with the crisis, such as first responders.

The university says that it has been overwhelmed by the support that has been shown for the Spartan Strong t-shirts.

The Spartan Strong t-shirts can be purchased on the university’s website.

