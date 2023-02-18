Hundreds gathered Saturday at the funeral mass for MSU student Brian Anthony Fraser

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of people showed up at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms to honor the life of Brian Anthony Fraser.

"I've never seen it this packed, perhaps ever," said Father Tom Slowinski.

Father Tom Slowinski says the turnout for Brian's funeral mass was unprecedented. Footage inside the church shows people standing in addition to the 550 seated. Father James Bilot conducted the Homily as loved ones paid respect to a beloved MSU student killed Monday night in a mass shooting on campus.

"There is many aspects that we can talk about Brian. He is one of those charismatic, smiling, humorous, good-natured young man that is hard not to like," said Father James Bilot.

The 20-year-old was a sophomore at Michigan State and president of his fraternity, Phi Delta Theta. He grew up in Grosse Pointe Park and graduated from Grosse Pointe South High School. Father Tom told 7 Action News, Brian was a good Catholic boy.

"That smile was so contagious it just lifted everyone's spirit. You know he was the light that shone in so many people's lives," said Father Slowinski.

Brian was a leader in academics and sports. He played hockey, basketball, and even took up golf with his dad. Over 6 feet tall, Brian was also a head lifeguard at Country Club Detroit, where he mentored several aspiring lifeguards and swimmers. What's more, Brian was also an organ donor.

"Brian, thank you, thank you for all you have given to us through your short life. But it is packed with love, goodness, and serenity. Our hearts are not going to be afraid, because you wouldn't want us to be afraid," said Father Bilot.

"If you knew him, think of how he touched your life. If you didn't know, take what you've seen here, by way of care, compassion, sympathy but above all and, be an extension of that, and give this terrible event meaning and resolve," said Father Slowinski.