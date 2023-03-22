Watch Now
MSU Shooting

4th MSU shooting victim discharged from hospital, 1 still critical

Posted at 11:31 AM, Mar 22, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. — One more student has been discharged from Sparrow Health Hospital following last month’s shooting on Michigan State University’s (MSU) campus.

MSP Police & Public Safety tweeted Wednesday morning saying four of the five students who were injured have been released from the hospital so far.

One student is still listed in critical condition.

