4th MSU shooting victim discharged from hospital, 1 still critical

EAST LANSING, Mich. — One more student has been discharged from Sparrow Health Hospital following last month’s shooting on Michigan State University’s (MSU) campus.

MSP Police & Public Safety tweeted Wednesday morning saying four of the five students who were injured have been released from the hospital so far.

One student is still listed in critical condition.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the hospitalized students: • 1 student has been discharged (previously in fair condition) • 3 students were previously discharged • 1 student remains in critical condition pic.twitter.com/512J5SKfjo — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) March 22, 2023

