BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — State police are looking for a man they say cut off and stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

Troopers say the man also took scrap metal from a dumpster behind Beaudoin Electric on Pipestone Road which is southeast of Benton Harbor.

A surveillance camera captured him in the act. He was last seen wearing a hood with a possible goatee.

If you recognize the man or have any information, you’re asked to call the Michigan State Police Niles post at 269-683-4411.