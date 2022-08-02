Motorcyclist injured in collision with semi truck

ZEELAND, Mich — A motorcyclist from Zeeland was taken to the hospital after a crash with a semi truck Monday night.

Crews were dispatched to Adams Street and I-196 shortly after 10pm.

Officials say it appears the 25-year-old was heading east and disregarded a red light at the on-ramp for the westbound entrance of the highway and hit a semi that was making a left turn onto the ramp.

According to investigators, the semi, driven by a 67 year old male from Oklahoma, did have a green light at the time.

Investigators say the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.