Zeeland elementary students head to worlds competition for Odyssey of the Mind

ZEELAND, Mich. — Creating friendships and learning how to work together is instrumental in school. For Quincy Elementary in Zeeland, a group of students are heading to a world competition, for exactly that.

It’s called Odyssey of the Mind. Focused on a creative problem-solving program where team members present their solutions at a competition. While competitive in nature, it’s built on one thing — working as a team.

“You get to make new connections and build a lot,” said Jovy Edwards, a fifth-grade participant.

Comprised of just 5 students, Odyessy of the Mind challenges the team with building scenarios. Using only wood-like pieces similar to Popsicle sticks, the students must build a structure under limitations that aren't revealed until moments before a time starts. The structure is put to the test with a series of weighted plates.

“Some parts are complicated of like, I have this I don't know what I can do, and working together of how we can fix this,” added Edwards.

In the case of Quincy Elementary, their structure stood the test and ended up getting them tied for second at the state competition. Even with no parental or guidance from adults.

Quincy Elemntary Quincy Elemntary's Structure for Odyssey of the Mind taking the weight test.

“Really focuses on having kids solve the problem with no parental or coach involvement,” said Kate Lievense, a second-grade teacher at Quincy Elementary.

With no adults present, it’s up to the kids to solve the problem. From their second placement at states, they blew it out of the water. And now — It's time to head to the world competition in Iowa this May, the 27th through the 30th.

The one hurdle? Getting the funding.

“We have to come up with about $10,000 to get there. And we want to make sure that we don't have to charge the kids for this,” added Kerri Bush, Principal at Quincy Elementary.

To get to that $10,000 benchmark, Quincy Elementary has been contacting local businesses and organizations for support. In addition, a Venmo account was created, @Quincy-PTO, and checks can be made directly to Quincy Elementary.