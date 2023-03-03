Watch Now
Youth basketball tournament rescheduled for upcoming weekend

Posted at 6:59 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 06:59:54-05

After being rescheduled due to severe weather in November, Mary Free Bed Wheelchair & Adaptive Sports program is holding their Junior Wheelchair Basketball Tournament, Keep Up the Pace, this weekend— hoping the snow stays away.

Kids ages 7-18 will hit the courts at East Rockford Middle School from 10-6 p.m. Saturday and 9-12 p.m. Sunday, building community and confidence through competition.

The tournament pulled in 6 teams from across the nation, helping kids stay active and connect with athletes their own age and families facing similar disability journeys.

