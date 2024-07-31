YOUR NAME HERE: Mackinac Island Fudge naming contest deadline is today!

Watch Now
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Have you submitted your idea to the Mackinac Island Fudge Naming Competition? You only have until noon on July 31st to join in!

We'll make this quick— here's the submission form.

Winners will be announced Friday, August 2 and fudge shops on the island will work their magic to make their own version of the new name!

Not in the mood to cleverly name a flavor, but can't pass up the opportunity to enjoy the confectionery delight? No worries — The Fudge Festival is August 23-25!

