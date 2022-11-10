Your invited to Hackley Public Library for poetry, reading to dogs, and more!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Hackley Public Library is hosting several events in late November aimed at supporting literacy and community.

Paws and Read

November 14th, 4-5 p.m.

Kids can improve their literacy skills by reading to the best listeners around— therapy dogs! Breezy and Dolly can't wait to meet you.

Black Out Poetry

November 14th, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Learn to write poetry and improve your skills. Find your voice with this word-smith workshop.

LEGO Building Day

November 19th

Let your inner structural engineer and artist shine with this hands-on event!

Holidays in the City

November 26th

Come see live reindeer in Hackley Park, enjoy the Christmas tree lighting celebration, and even visit with Santa!

For more one all the things you can do with the Hackley Public Library, check out their website.