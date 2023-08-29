Wyoming Police Department to add extra patrols in afternoon hours

WYOMING, Mich. — While we’ve focused a lot on what’s happening inside the classroom, today we’re addressing what happens after the final school bell rings.

For the city of Wyoming, they’re noticing serious crimes committed by youth in the area, happening in those after-school hours.

Elliot Grandia rode along with Wyoming Officer Jack Tromp— a member of the Community Services Unit to learn how the city is hoping to tackle the issue.

He’s one of several patrols on the streets for this special unit, aimed at addressing specific issues the city is seeing once school lets out.

“We get busier in the afternoon hours, evening time, for one reason or another,” Officer Tromp explains part of his job is to out of the cop car and meet with the youngest residents. “If a teenager has seen only bad things about a police officer, they're going to be more hesitant to interact with a police officer."

This program aims to change that relationship.

Youth crime is one of those issues the city is focused on tackling, as Officer Tromp tells FOX 17; offenders are getting younger and committing more serious crimes in Wyoming.

“Quite often we see stolen vehicles, property crimes like larceny of businesses or larceny from automobiles,” Officer Tromp says the city is also seeing more guns on the streets, dangerous traffic violations, and breaking & entering.

In late spring, the city passed a millage that allowed the police department to hire 14 additional officers, many are being assigned to this unit to address serious crimes.

Tromp says just as important as the extra boots on the ground is spending time getting to know the people he serves in hopes a simple conversation could lead to less crime later in life.

“The youth are the future of the community and my ultimate goal is to have a strong relationship between the police and our community,” Officer Tromp said.

