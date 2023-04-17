Watch Now
NewsMorning News

Actions

Wyoming Community Clean-Up Day is April 22!

Wyoming Community Clean-Up Day
City of Wyoming
Wyoming Community Clean-Up Day
Posted at 6:51 AM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 06:51:41-04

WYOMING, Mich. — Alright Wyoming residents— Spring cleaning time is here, and the city is ready for your junk.

Wyoming Community Clean-Up Day is Saturday (Yes— THIS Saturday, April 22!)

As long as it’s disposable, they’ll take it off your hands.

Wyoming Community Clean-Up Day

Bring whatever you can haul to the Grand Rapids First Church on 44th St SW from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You will need your ID or a bill with your name and address on it, so don’t forget it!

It’s free for most items, but there is a fee for specialty items like mattresses, box springs, TVs, and computers.

Wyoming Community Clean-Up Day

Hazardous materials, kitchen garbage, paint that is still liquid, and a few other materials are on the no-fly list, so don't bother. Check out the Wyoming Community Clean-Up Day website for details.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather