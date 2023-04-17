Wyoming Community Clean-Up Day is April 22!

WYOMING, Mich. — Alright Wyoming residents— Spring cleaning time is here, and the city is ready for your junk.

Wyoming Community Clean-Up Day is Saturday (Yes— THIS Saturday, April 22!)

As long as it’s disposable, they’ll take it off your hands.

City of Wyoming

Bring whatever you can haul to the Grand Rapids First Church on 44th St SW from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You will need your ID or a bill with your name and address on it, so don’t forget it!

It’s free for most items, but there is a fee for specialty items like mattresses, box springs, TVs, and computers.

Hazardous materials, kitchen garbage, paint that is still liquid, and a few other materials are on the no-fly list, so don't bother. Check out the Wyoming Community Clean-Up Day website for details.